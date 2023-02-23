Russia a tested friend; no adverse impacts on existing relations: MoFA Spokesperson

Bangladesh

UNB
23 February, 2023, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 23 February, 2023, 05:33 pm

Bangladesh does not think there will be any adverse impact on the existing friendly relations with Russia over a single issue, and said the two countries are working jointly on many fronts, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. 

"Russia is Bangladesh's tested and long term friend with its special role during Bangladesh's War of Liberation. We are working jointly on many areas. Our understanding is so good that we don't think a single issue will adversely impact the existing bilateral and friendly relations," Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Seheli Sabrin told reporters on Thursday.

She said the issue related to barring a sanctioned ship into Bangladesh was a six-week old issue but the Bangladesh ambassador was called to the Russian Foreign Ministry on 21 February.

The spokesperson said Bangladesh is maintaining good relations with all the countries as it is a trade-dependent country.

Bangladesh earlier sought a detailed report from its ambassador in Moscow to know what exactly was discussed with the Russian foreign ministry.

Bangladesh Ambassador to Russia Kamrul Ahsan was summoned to the Russian foreign ministry following Bangladesh's decision to ban Russian ships (sanctioned) from calling at Bangladeshi ports, reported Russia's state-owned news agency TASS on Tuesday.

"We drew the attention of the head of the diplomatic mission to the reports about the decision of his country's authorities to ban Russian ships carrying cargoes for Bangladesh from calling at Bangladeshi ports," the Russian agency reported quoting the Russian foreign ministry.

"This step runs counter to the traditionally friendly character of bilateral relations and can have a negative effect on the prospects for our cooperation in various spheres."

Last week, the Russian Embassy in Dhaka told TASS that 69 Russian ships (sanctioned) had been barred from calling at Bangladeshi ports.

However, according to the embassy, this step did not mean that Bangladesh had banned imports of Russian goods.

Later, Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said Bangladesh had made this decision under the threat of US secondary sanctions, according to a TASS report.

In January, Bangladesh told the Russian side that they could send any ship, except the sanctioned ones, carrying equipment for the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant.

Bangladesh hoped that Russia would now send non-sanctioned ships carrying the required materials.

