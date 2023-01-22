Russia sent Rooppur cargo in sanctioned ship intentionally: Momen

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen has expressed surprise that Russia "intentionally" changed the name of a vessel that was subject to sanctions in order to transport components of the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant in Bangladesh.

"We didn't expect that," he told journalists at the foreign ministry on Sunday.

He said currently 69 Russian ships are under US sanctions over the war in Ukraine, but Moscow has several thousands of vessels out of the purview of the ban.

Bangladesh will not accept any sanctioned Russian vessel, Momen said, expressing hope that Moscow will dispatch goods by vessels that are not under sanctions.

The foreign minister also mentioned that Bangladesh has established good relations with the United States.

With equipment for the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant, a Russian vessel called Ursa Major left the Saint Petersburg port of Russia on 14 November last year.

It had changed its name to Ursa Major from the original Sparta-3, which had come under US sanction over the Ukraine war.

The vessel was supposed to reach Bangladesh on 24 December, a US Embassy diplomatic letter on 20 December informed Bangladesh authorities about the name changing.

The US Embassy said any kind of cooperation with sanctioned ships would invite the risk of falling under US sanctions or large financial penalties.

After verifying the matter, the Bangladesh authorities denied berthing to the vessel. Subsequently, the bulk cargo carrier went to Haldia port in West Bengal and tried to unload the equipment, but the ship failed to get permission from New Delhi and left the Indian waters on 16 January.