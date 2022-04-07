Russia says ‘no’ to Bangladeshis who wish to join its operation in Ukraine

Russia has declined the Bangladeshis who expressed their willingness to join its special operation in Ukraine.

"We appreciate this noble urge of the Bangladeshi people. However, the special military operation is going according to the plan, with the Russian Armed Forces successfully achieving set goals and objectives. Therefore, there is no need for volunteers from Bangladesh to join the operation," the Russian Embassy to Dhaka wrote on their verified Facebook page today (7 April).

The Russian Embassy noted that it has been receiving numerous letters from Bangladeshi citizens who are eager to contribute on an unpaid basis to the "liberation movement in Ukraine and Donbas".

Appreciating their support, the embassy said, "It is heartening to note that many Bangladeshis acknowledge the just aspirations of the Russian government to give a decisive rebuff to NATO in East Europe and to put an end to neo-Nazism in Ukraine."

Earlier, on 11 March, Russian President Vladimir Putin approved an initiative proposed by the country's Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu to assist foreign volunteers who wish to join the operation on the Russian side to move to the combat zone.

Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on 24 February.