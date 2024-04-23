Rural arbitration controlled by selected political youth: Tofail Ahmed

The rural arbitration system is now in the hands of a select few young people of the ruling party, said Dr Tofail Ahmed, an expert on local governance and former commissioner of the dissolved local government commission in Bangladesh.

"Selected young men from the village now go around arbitrating. They give verdicts in favour of those from whom they receive money. In most cases, the arbitration system leads to compromises. Compromises are not always justice," he said at a roundtable meeting titled "Conciliation of Dispute (Municipality Area) Board Act-2004" on Tuesday (23 April).

"Previously, the village elders used to arbitrate. But now the younger generation is arbitrating and there is politics involved," Tofail said.

He added that the judicial system is difficult and cannot be simplified and made public.

"Decentralising the judicial system is not that easy. Arbitration means compromise, but in the court, there is no room for compromise. The issues of local arbitration and legal aid must be identified," he further said.

Sara Hossain, honorary executive director of Bangladesh Legal Aid and Services Trust, said, "Now no one wants to go to court. That is why it is necessary to strengthen the judicial system of the village court and the municipality. There is a need for publicity and training. We do not want to stop the arbitration system, we want to strengthen it."

Md Sanawer Hossain, a member of the parliament's standing committee on the Ministry of Local Government, Rural Development and Co-operatives, said that despite the designation change to mayor, municipality chairmans lack power.

He argued municipalities struggle financially and lack the authority to handle dispute settlements effectively. Sanawer proposed a stronger role for municipalities, including structural reform and increased public awareness.

The roundtable meeting, jointly organised by Madaripur Legal Aid Association, Municipal Association of Bangladesh, Nagarik Platform and Daily Samakal, was moderated by Dr Debapriya Bhattacharya, distinguished fellow of the Center for Policy Dialogue. The event was supported by The Asia Foundation.