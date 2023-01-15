Running party with convicts contradicts BNP's 27 points for state reform: Dr Iftekharuzzaman

Bangladesh

UNB
15 January, 2023, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 15 January, 2023, 01:23 pm

Related News

Running party with convicts contradicts BNP's 27 points for state reform: Dr Iftekharuzzaman

UNB
15 January, 2023, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 15 January, 2023, 01:23 pm
Dr Iftekharuzzaman, Executive Director, Transparency International Bangladesh
Dr Iftekharuzzaman, Executive Director, Transparency International Bangladesh

Executive Director of Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) Dr Iftekharuzzaman has said that keeping Khaleda Zia and Tarique Rahman – sentenced by the court – in BNP's top leadership "contradicts" the party's 27-point outline for state reform, which includes a stance against corruption, and is a sign of "moral decay".

"What they (BNP) have is actually a wish list," he told media.

The TIB executive director observed that BNP is talking about taking a bold position against corruption and at the same time running the party with convicts in top leadership.

When in power, people do not consider themselves "guilty" – this is a common practice in the political system of all countries, Dr Iftekharuzzaman noted. "They think only their rivals commit corruption. And when the opposition is in power, they do the same."

Referring to BNP's 27 points, he wondered whether the party has the capacity to implement them.

"Considering BNP's history and its experience with people of the country, it can be said that political parties make manifestos. When they come to power, the picture is different, however. In that sense, this is a wish list. Although, many of the issues mentioned are important for Bangladesh," he added.

Regarding Tarique Rahman and Khaleda Zia, he said that they have been sentenced by courts. A Dhaka court recently asked the police to confiscate all assets of BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman.

"There is also law on whether those convicted of corruption can participate in the election," he added.

"It is a matter of court and justice. In terms of moral position, I would say it is contradictory. They (BNP) are speaking against corruption but running the party with those convicted," he said.

However, this behaviour is not unique to BNP, he said.

On December 19 last year, BNP announced a 27-point outline of 'Structural Reform of the State' — proposing radical changes to the state system including balancing the executive powers of the president, prime minister and the Cabinet, and introduction of the upper house of legislature.

Among those points, number 13 states that there will be no compromise in the case of corruption. A white paper will be published investigating organised money laundering and corruption.

Dr Iftekharuzzaman / TIB / BNP

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sabyasachi Chakraborty: I no longer want to act

Sabyasachi Chakraborty: I no longer want to act

6h | Splash
Jim O’Neill. Illustration: TBS

A better year for stock markets?

10h | Thoughts
Rare earth elements, also known as rare earth metals or rare earth oxides, are a set of 17 heavy metals which have a wide range of commercial and industrial uses. Photo: DW

Rare earths find in Sweden: A gamechanger?

10h | Panorama
A bride's preparation guide for her big day

A bride's preparation guide for her big day

11h | Mode

More Videos from TBS

BPL turns blind eye to ICC’s laws

BPL turns blind eye to ICC’s laws

3h | TBS SPORTS
Now time for gas tariff rise

Now time for gas tariff rise

4h | TBS Insight
Chanchal Chowdhury as Mrinal Sen in 'Padatik'

Chanchal Chowdhury as Mrinal Sen in 'Padatik'

6h | TBS Entertainment
Shakira diss track breaks You Tube viewing records

Shakira diss track breaks You Tube viewing records

1d | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Offbeat

Dhaka airport immigration officer tells female passenger to find a Bangladeshi boy, get married and 'settle'

2
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Aviation

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest in Henley Index

3
Photo: Collected
Aviation

Fight breaks out in mid-air Biman flight, video goes viral on social media

4
Metro rail may reduce the need for people to live near workplaces. Photo: TBS
Transport

Metro rail to stop at Pallabi station from 25 Jan

5
One step closer to relocation of Dhaka bus terminals
Transport

One step closer to relocation of Dhaka bus terminals

6
Heavy metals in broiler chicken ‘far below’ tolerable limit: BARC
Bangladesh

Heavy metals in broiler chicken ‘far below’ tolerable limit: BARC