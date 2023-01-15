Running party with convicts contradicts BNP's 27 points for state reform: Dr Iftekharuzzaman

Executive Director of Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) Dr Iftekharuzzaman has said that keeping Khaleda Zia and Tarique Rahman – sentenced by the court – in BNP's top leadership "contradicts" the party's 27-point outline for state reform, which includes a stance against corruption, and is a sign of "moral decay".

"What they (BNP) have is actually a wish list," he told media.

The TIB executive director observed that BNP is talking about taking a bold position against corruption and at the same time running the party with convicts in top leadership.

When in power, people do not consider themselves "guilty" – this is a common practice in the political system of all countries, Dr Iftekharuzzaman noted. "They think only their rivals commit corruption. And when the opposition is in power, they do the same."

Referring to BNP's 27 points, he wondered whether the party has the capacity to implement them.

"Considering BNP's history and its experience with people of the country, it can be said that political parties make manifestos. When they come to power, the picture is different, however. In that sense, this is a wish list. Although, many of the issues mentioned are important for Bangladesh," he added.

Regarding Tarique Rahman and Khaleda Zia, he said that they have been sentenced by courts. A Dhaka court recently asked the police to confiscate all assets of BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman.

"There is also law on whether those convicted of corruption can participate in the election," he added.

"It is a matter of court and justice. In terms of moral position, I would say it is contradictory. They (BNP) are speaking against corruption but running the party with those convicted," he said.

However, this behaviour is not unique to BNP, he said.

On December 19 last year, BNP announced a 27-point outline of 'Structural Reform of the State' — proposing radical changes to the state system including balancing the executive powers of the president, prime minister and the Cabinet, and introduction of the upper house of legislature.

Among those points, number 13 states that there will be no compromise in the case of corruption. A white paper will be published investigating organised money laundering and corruption.