Runner Muktir Moncha to celebrate 50 years of independence

To celebrate the 50th anniversary of independence, the Runner Group has organised a nationwide promotional campaign called "Runner Muktir Moncha".

This promotional campaign that started on 1 December from Teknaf, Cox's-bazar to Tetulia, Panchagar, will eventually cross 26 districts and end on 17 December with a closing function at Hatirjheel, Dhaka, reads a press release.

Millions of people put their lives at stake by participating in the Liberation War at the call of Father of the nation Bangabandu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Photo: Courtesy

In its continuity, the artistic population of that era formed a group named "Mukti Songrami Shilpi Sangha" which, by their revolutionary and patriotic song inspired the brave freedom fighters.

They put an incredible effort to inspire people with the spirit of freedom by roaming around through the Dhaka-Jashore highway and different places in the refugee camps and sing patriotic songs, stage drama, puppet show and many other cultural events.

Runner is carrying out this promotional campaign in 26 districts to present the history of liberation war and bring forth the artists' contribution in the movement to this generation. reads the statement.