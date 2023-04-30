Ruling party men breaching election guidelines: EC Alamgir

Election Commissioner Md Alamgir on Sunday said it was the ruling party men who were mostly breaching the electoral code of conduct.

"After reviewing video clips obtained from various media outlets and other sources, we observed a tendency among the ruling party candidates and their supporters to ignore the election code of conduct," said the commission while talking to journalists at the Nirbachan Bhaban in the capital on Sunday.

He said the commission sat today to discuss the issue and came to the realisation that those who remain in power breach the election guidelines most.

"Given the fact, we expect more responsible behaviour from those who are in power," said the commissioner.

He said the government has a significant role to play alongside the Election Commission to hold a fair election.

"The commission has decided to write to the Cabinet Secretary urging him to advise the ministers, state ministers, and parliament members to exercise caution and avoid any violations of the election code of conduct," the commissioner added.

In addition, the commission will also send a letter to the general secretary of the ruling Awami League seeking his directions to the party men for abiding by the election guideline.

He said the ruling party has a little more responsibility to ensure that the Gazipur City Corporation election, which will be held right before the upcoming national election, is conducted in an acceptable and fair manner."