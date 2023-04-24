Ruet student among 4 dead after drinking 'toxic alcohol' in Kushtia

Four people including a student of Rajshahi University of Engineering and Technology (Ruet) died and five fell sick reportedly after drinking toxic liquor in Sadar upazila of Kushtia district early Monday.

The deceased were identified as Md Shaheen, 47, and Md Ratan, 21, of Sadar upazila, Sabuj, 24 son of Khalil of Mirpur upazila and Sifatul Alam Sipu, a student of Ruet and vice-president of District unit Chhatra League, 27, and son of Rakibul Alam, of Bheramara upazila.

Shahadat Hossain, officer-in-charge of Kushtia Model Police Station, said eight people fell sick after drinking toxic alcohol on Sunday night. Later, they were taken to Kushtia General Hospital where three people died early Monday morning.

Meanwhile, Sabuj succumbed to his injuries in the afternoon.

No complaint has been lodged yet.

The bodies have been kept at Kushtia General Hospital morgue for autopsy.