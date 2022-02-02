RU students suspend protest as police arrest truck driver who ran over Himel

Rajshahi University students protesting a fellow student's death after being hit by a truck on the campus on Tuesday night suspended their protest yesterday as the university authorities promised to meet all their demands.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Golam Sabbir Sattar Tapu sat in an open discussion with the agitating students at the Sabash Bangladesh ground of the university on Wednesday afternoon, in the presence of pro vice-chancellors Professor Chowdhury Md Zakaria and Professor Sultan ul Islam, and other senior administrative officials.

In the face of students' demand, the university authorities removed the acting proctor, Assistant Professor Liaquat Ali, from his post.

Also, police yesterday arrested the driver of the truck which ran over the motorbike of Mahmud Habib Himel, a 4th-year student of Graphic Design at the university around 8:45pm in front of a residential hall. Himel died on the spot. Another student who was riding with Himel was injured.

RU students were protesting to press home a 10-point charter of demands that include compensating the deceased's family with at least Tk5 crore and bearing the treatment cost of the injured student, bringing the culprits to book, naming the under-construction science building and a road after Himel, ensuring safety of students, and constructing foot-over bridges near three important gates of the university.

Addressing the students at the discussion, Prof Golam Sabbir said it was not possible to confirm the compensation of Tk5 crore to Himel's family instantly because this requires going through various processes.

"But we have given Tk5 lakh to his family. We are also thinking of giving his mother a sizable cash assistance every month. We promise to meet all the demands of the students. There will be a road and building named after Himel," the VC said.

Dr Md Ashabul Hoque of the Department of Mathematics was appointed as the new proctor.

Prof Ashabul Hoque would assume his position shortly, said Prof Pradip Kumar Pandey, head of the Office of Public Relations of RU.

Truck driver arrested

Police arrested the truck driver and his helper from their home in Kashiadanga area of the city, Rajshahi Metropolitan Police Commissioner Abu Kalam Siddique said in a press conference.

They were arrested in a case filed by RU Assistant Proctor Arifur Rahman with the city's Motihar police station, he said, adding legal action was being taken against them.

Himel buried in hometown

Himel's namaz-e-janaza was held at the university's central mosque at 10:45am on Wednesday attended by teachers and students and people from all walks of life.

A few relatives, including Himel's mother, visited the university in the morning. The VC and Pro-VCs accompanied them. Later, the relatives left for Natore with Himel's body.

Himel was buried at Garikhana Graveyard following another namaz-e-janaza after Zuhr prayers.