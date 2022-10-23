RU students block Dhaka-Rajshahi highway pressing 9-point demands

Rajshahi University (RU) students have formed a human chain on the Dhaka-Rajshahi highway and blocked the road pressing 9-point demands, which includes the removal of Rajshahi Medical College Hospital Director Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani.

The students blocked the Rajshahi-Dhaka highway in front of the main gate of the university from 11:00 am to 12:30 pm on Sunday (23 October).

Their other demands are that the intern doctors, nurses, ward boys, and Ansars who were involved in the attack on deceased RU student Shahriar's classmates and teachers be bought under the law.

Harassment of common people in the name of formalities has to stop in times of emergency, the protesting students demanded.

Students also said that the culture of blaming the doctors on the ward boys, the ward boys blaming the doctors will no longer work.

MP Badsha must also withdraw his speech. He should publicly apologise for the inappropriate speech, the RU students demanded.

They also said that emergency treatment should be ensured in the presence of senior doctors in the hospital's emergency department, and the ICU system should be simplified.

Rajshahi University's administration should immediately present the real facts to the nation through a press conference, the students demanded.

A RU student named Shahriar was seriously injured after falling from the roof of the third floor of the university's Habibur Rahman Hall at around 8pm on Wednesday (19 October). He was rushed to Rajshahi Medical College and Hospital where he died around 9pm.

The students of Rajshahi University vandalised the hospital alleging that their classmate died due to the negligence of the doctors. On the other hand, the intern doctors are observing a 72-hour strike over the vandalism.