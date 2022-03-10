RU student stabbed, students stage demo demanding arrest of attackers

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

A student of Rajshahi University was stabbed by some local miscreants at a hostel named NR Chhatrabash in Amzader More area in the city on Wednesday (9 March) night.

Saffat Naeem Nafi, a student of Physics department of 2019-20 session, was sent to Dhaka's National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopaedic Rehabilitation (NITOR) for better treatment.

The students of the Physics department staged a sit-in protesting the attack in front of the Vice-Chancellor's residence at 10am on Thursday (10 March).

They suspended their programme at 11:15pm upon the assurance of the vice-chancellor.

However, the students said that they will resume the programme if the attackers are not arrested by next Sunday.

Ibrahim Hossain, a student of the same department and also a witness of the incident said they went to MR hostel last night to solve a problem among RU student Sharif and some admission seekers staying at the hostel.

At one stage, some people came to the hostel gate and suddenly attacked us. "We managed to escape but Nafi was stabbed," he added.

RU proctor Professor Ashabul Haque said he heard that some junior students in the mess locked into altercation with Nafi's friend Sharif for not offering namaz.

Some people including Nafi went to resolve the issue. A meeting was also held at the hostel at night when the mess owner was also present, he said.

Nafi was primarily taken to the university medical centre for primary treatment and then to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital. On Thursday morning, Nafi was sent to Dhaka for better treatment, the proctor added.

Contacted, officer-in-charge of Motihar Police Station Anwar Hossain Tuhin their investigation is underway. "We will arrest the attackers as soon as possible," he added.

