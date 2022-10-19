RU student falls to death from residential hall roof 

A student of Rajshahi University died after falling from the roof of Shaheed Habibur Rahman Hall of the institution on Wednesday.

The deceased, Shahriar, was a fourth-year student of RU Marketing department. His village home is in Birol upazila of Dinajpur. He was a resident student of the hall.

Students of the hall said that he fell from the roof of the third floor of block 3 of the residential hall around 8 pm.

Later, he was brought to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital with serious injuries and the doctor on duty declared him dead.

Agitated RU students reportedly ransacked the hospital on the news of the death, alleging negligence in treatment.

Police were deployed to control the situation, said the hospital authority.

