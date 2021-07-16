RRRC calls on NGOs to encourage Rohingyas to move to Bhasan Char

TBS Report
16 July, 2021, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 16 July, 2021, 07:05 pm

The commissioner of RRRC, Shah Rezwan Hayat, called for this involvement of NGO’s during his visit to two Rohingya camps

The office of the Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner (RRRC), a government body formed to deal with Rohingya affairs, called on NGOs to engage in encouraging Rohingya refugees to relocate to Bhasan Char.  

The commissioner of RRRC, Shah Rezwan Hayat, called for this involvement of NGO's during his visit to two Rohingya camps, Camp 21 and 22, in Teknaf upazila of Cox's Bazar on Thursday, said a media statement. 

Shadhona Tripura, in-charge of Camp 21, and Rahul Chanda, assistant secretary at RRRC's Cox's Bazar office, among others, accompanied Rezwan Hayat.

During the visit, RRRC representatives exchanged their views with Brac employees at the office of the Camp 21 Brac Wash programme, appreciating various initiatives taken up under the Wash, Shelter and Education Programmes of Brac.

Speaking at the event, Rezwan Hayat called upon all NGOs working with Rohingyas in Bangladesh, to persuade the refugees now sheltering at different camps in Cox's Bazar, to go to Bhasan Char.     

"More Rohingyas in another phase will be taken to Bhasan Char next September," he added.

"We have to undertake effective measures to relocate Rohingyas to Bhasan Char, and ensure that no hills are cut in this region to build more shelter shelter camps," Rezwan said.

Md Afsar Ali, project manager for  the Wash Programme of Brac's Humanitarian Crisis Management Programme (HCMP), and Md Abdus Salam, senior branch manager of HCMP's Palongkhali unit, among others, were there to represent Brac.

Tanmoy Das, Brac's Camp 21 coordinator, made a brief presentation on initiatives taken by the Wash programme to improve facilities for Rohingyas in Cox's Bazar. 
 

