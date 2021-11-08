Royal Bengal Tiger found dead in the Sundarbans

A female Royal Bengal Tiger has been found dead near a canal in the Sundarbans mangrove forest in Satkhira.

Officials of the Forest Department recovered the body from near the Chunkuri Rajakhali canal in the West Sundarbans on Sunday evening.

Confirming the matter to The Business Standard, Burigowalini Forest Station Officer (Satkhira Range) Sultan Ahmed, said, "An old female tiger has died near the Chunkuri Rajakhali canal. We are yet to recover the tiger corpse.