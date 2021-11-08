Royal Bengal Tiger found dead in the Sundarbans

Bangladesh

TBS Report
08 November, 2021, 10:10 am
Last modified: 08 November, 2021, 10:16 am

Related News

Royal Bengal Tiger found dead in the Sundarbans

TBS Report
08 November, 2021, 10:10 am
Last modified: 08 November, 2021, 10:16 am
Representational image. Photo: UNB
Representational image. Photo: UNB

A female Royal Bengal Tiger has been found dead near a canal in the Sundarbans mangrove forest in Satkhira.

Officials of the Forest Department recovered the body from near the Chunkuri Rajakhali canal in the West Sundarbans on Sunday evening.

Confirming the matter to The Business Standard, Burigowalini Forest Station Officer (Satkhira Range) Sultan Ahmed, said, "An old female tiger has died near the Chunkuri Rajakhali canal. We are yet to recover the tiger corpse.

Top News

Royal Bengal Tigers / Sundarbans / Satkhira

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Stray Dogs being smuggled to India?

Stray Dogs being smuggled to India?

16h | Videos
Passengers suffer amid nationwide transport strike

Passengers suffer amid nationwide transport strike

16h | Videos
Top 5 Fried Chicken in Dhaka

Top 5 Fried Chicken in Dhaka

16h | Videos
Fuel price hike feared to trip up recovery

Fuel price hike feared to trip up recovery

16h | Videos

Most Read

1
bKash sustains Tk104 crore loss in 9 months
Economy

bKash sustains Tk104 crore loss in 9 months

2
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Tourists leave as panic grips Cox’s Bazar

3
Syed Manzur Elahi
Economy

Nike, Adidas frantically looking for countries to set up factories, a golden opportunity for us

4
Poor show in DU admission tests continues
Education

Poor show in DU admission tests continues

5
Fault In Karnaphuli Tunnel Design
Infrastructure

Karnaphuli tunnel was designed but not for traffic flow at ends

6
Banglalink to build 3,000 more towers by 2022
Telecom

Banglalink to build 3,000 more towers by 2022