Rowshan hopes new EC will hold acceptable polls

Leader of the Opposition in Parliament and chief patron of Jatiya Party Rowshan Ershad today hoped that the newly formed Election Commission (EC) will hold free, fair, neutral and acceptable elections in the future.

"The members of the newly constituted EC will carry out their duties with honesty and sincerity and ensure such an environment so that the people of the country can exercise their franchise," she said in statement today.

Rowshan thanked the president for reconstituting the EC by forming a search committee as per the "Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners Appointment Act 2022" and holding dialogue with the political parties.

Welcoming the newly-appointed Chief Election Commission (CEC) and four Election Commissioners (ECs), she said, "You have been given the responsibility to restore the confidence of the people in the elections". "If you be careful enough to fulfill that responsibility as per the constitution, it will be possible to hold free, fair, neutral and acceptable elections in the country with the participation of all parties," she added.