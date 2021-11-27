Rowshan Ershad’s condition deteriorated, shifted to ICU

Bangladesh

TBS Report
27 November, 2021, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 27 November, 2021, 01:50 pm

Earlier, Rowshan was treated at the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Dhaka for about two and a half months this year

Rowshan Ershad, the leader of the opposition in the Parliament, has been shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Bumrungrad Hospital in Bangkok as her condition deteriorated.

Her son Saad Ershad shared the information to the media at 11:20am Bangladesh time on Saturday (26 November).

He said that his mother's oxygen saturation has decreased. In addition, some other physical complications have appeared. So she had to be taken to the ICU.

Rowshan Ershad, chief patron of the Jatiya Party, has been suffering from numerous health complications for a long time

Earlier, Rowshan was treated at the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Dhaka for about two and a half months this year.

Later, Rowshan was taken to Bangkok by air ambulance earlier this month (5 November) for advanced treatment.

