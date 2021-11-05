Rowshan Ershad taken abroad for treatment

Jatiya Party's chief patron, also the opposition leader Rowshan Ershad has been taken to Thailand for advanced treatment.

The air ambulance, carrying Rowshan, landed in Bangkok at 9:30pm Friday, said, party's Chairman GM Quader.

"She will be treated at Bumrungrad Hospital," he added.

According to her family, the Jatiya Party leader is suffering from various old age complications.

She was treated at the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Dhaka for about two and a half months this year.

Rowshan Ershad has been kept in ICU since 20 October and has an infection in her lungs.