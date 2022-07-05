Rowshan Ershad flies to Bangkok again for follow-up treatment

Opposition Leader Rowshan Ershad on Tuesday went to Bangkok, the capital city of Thailand, for follow-up treatment, after her eight-day stay in Bangladesh.

She along with her son Rahgir Almahe Ershad MP (Rangpur-3) and his wife Mahima Ershad left Hazrat Shahjajal International Airport at 1:30pm by a flight of Thai Airways.

Jatiya Party senior leaders including its chairman GM Quader and secretary general Mujibul Haque Chunnu saw her off at the airport.

Earlier on 27 June, Rowshan, the chief patron of Jatiya Party, returned home from Bangkok, after nearly seven and a half months of stay there for medical treatment.

Talking to UNB, Saad Ershad said his mother is now fine, but very weak.

"She has problems in her legs and still can't walk properly. It may take time for her to gain back her strength. She needs more physiotherapy," he said.

Saad said Rowshan, 78, was taken to Bangkok again for follow-up treatment.

On 5 November last year, Rowshan was flown to Thailand by an air ambulance as her health condition turned critical.

Earlier, Rowshan Ershad underwent treatment at the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) as she fell ill seriously due to old age complications.