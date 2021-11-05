Rowshan Ershad being taken abroad for treatment 

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
05 November, 2021, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 05 November, 2021, 05:22 pm

Related News

Rowshan Ershad being taken abroad for treatment 

TBS Report 
05 November, 2021, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 05 November, 2021, 05:22 pm
Rowshan Ershad being taken abroad for treatment 

Jatiya Party's chief patron, also the opposition leader Rowshan Ershad is being taken to Bangkok for advanced treatment.

Rahgir Al Mahi Saad Ershad, son of Rowshan Ershad and Jatiya Party MP from Rangpur-3 constituency, said she will be taken to Bamrungrad Hospital in Bangkok by air ambulance on Friday.

According to her family, the Jatiya Party leader is suffering from various old age complications. 

She was treated at the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Dhaka for about two and a half months this year. 

Rowshan Ershad has been kept in ICU since 20 October and has an infection in her lungs.

Top News

Rowshan Ershad / Ill

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Sakoatex’s sweaters enter global market

Sakoatex’s sweaters enter global market

22h | Videos
Barbecue with Texas and Mountain Fusion

Barbecue with Texas and Mountain Fusion

22h | Videos
Export sees record over 60% growth in Oct

Export sees record over 60% growth in Oct

22h | Videos
How Bangladesh tamed Covid-19

How Bangladesh tamed Covid-19

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
bKash sustains Tk104 crore loss in 9 months
Economy

bKash sustains Tk104 crore loss in 9 months

2
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Tourists leave as panic grips Cox’s Bazar

3
Syed Manzur Elahi
Economy

Nike, Adidas frantically looking for countries to set up factories, a golden opportunity for us

4
Poor show in DU admission tests continues
Education

Poor show in DU admission tests continues

5
Representational image. Pixabay.
Infrastructure

Govt seeks Korean investment for Tongi-Jhilmil subway

6
Fault In Karnaphuli Tunnel Design
Infrastructure

Karnaphuli tunnel was designed but not for traffic flow at ends