Rowshan Ershad being taken abroad for treatment 

Jatiya Party's chief patron, also the opposition leader Rowshan Ershad is being taken to Bangkok for advanced treatment.

Rahgir Al Mahi Saad Ershad, son of Rowshan Ershad and Jatiya Party MP from Rangpur-3 constituency, said she will be taken to Bamrungrad Hospital in Bangkok by air ambulance on Friday.

According to her family, the Jatiya Party leader is suffering from various old age complications.

She was treated at the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Dhaka for about two and a half months this year.

Rowshan Ershad has been kept in ICU since 20 October and has an infection in her lungs.