Rowangchhari travel ban lifted

Bandarban administration has lifted the travel ban in Rowangchhari upazila after three months while Ruma upazila will still remain closed to tourists over an anti-militancy drive in the district's remote areas.

A public notice regarding the withdrawal of the ban was issued from Bandarban Deputy Commissioner's office on Friday following a letter from Bandarban Cantonment.

"Considering the safety of tourists, the restriction has been lifted from Rowangchhari upazila," said the notice signed by Yasmin Parvin Tibriji, deputy commissioner of Bandarban.

However, the tourists will be allowed to travel freely in all upazilas of Bandarban except for Ruma, said the notice.

Law enforcement agencies started a joint drive against the underground extremists and criminals in the Bandarban district on 10 October last year.

The administration imposed a temporary restriction on visitors in Ruma and Rowangchhari upazilas on 18 October, citing safety issues.

Later on 23 October, the local administration discouraged tourists from travelling to Thanchi and Alikadam upazilas due to the same reason.

The restriction was extended on 19 October and 4 November.