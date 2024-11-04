Roundtable on maternal health held at UNOPS Dhaka

Bangladesh

TBS Report
04 November, 2024, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 04 November, 2024, 09:28 pm

Related News

Roundtable on maternal health held at UNOPS Dhaka

TBS Report
04 November, 2024, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 04 November, 2024, 09:28 pm
Roundtable on maternal health held at UNOPS Dhaka

The United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) Bangladesh hosted a roundtable today titled "Transforming Maternal Health: Potential Role of Digital Tools in Bangladesh." 

Dr Shams El Arifeen, a distinguished public health expert at the ICDDR,B, addressed the event as a keynote speaker, and Sudhir Muralidharan, UNOPS Bangladesh country manager, also spoke among others, according to a press release.

Dr Shams El Arifeen emphasised the potential of digital tools to overcome the geographical and socio-economic barriers that limit maternal health access in rural areas.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Sudhir Muralidharan emphasised the importance of digital solutions in strengthening healthcare systems and addressing maternal health gaps.

They discussed exploring digital platforms for remote consultations and guidance for expectant mothers, particularly in underserved communities.

They also discussed utilising mobile applications to disseminate maternal health information, ensuring consistent prenatal and postnatal care.

They discussed leveraging electronic health records for accurate data and insights, supporting data-driven decisions in public health policy.

Participants expressed optimism about the potential of digital tools to bring impactful change in maternal health services, contributing to Bangladesh's Sustainable Development Goals targets.

UNOPS also reaffirmed its commitment to promoting sustainable health solutions through strategic partnerships and digital innovation, empowering communities, and improving health outcomes for mothers across Bangladesh.

Despite Bangladesh's progress in reducing maternal mortality over recent years, challenges remain, especially in rural and underserved communities where approximately 60% of women face limited access to skilled healthcare providers.

High maternal mortality rates underscore the urgent need to bridge gaps in maternal healthcare by exploring scalable, digital solutions. The rapid digital transformation in Bangladesh presents a valuable opportunity to use mobile and internet-based tools to improve maternal health access, data management, and timely medical intervention.

UNOPS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ali Riaz, Shafquat Rabbee

Will US foreign policy towards Bangladesh change if Trump wins? 

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Elevating milestones: The power of ‘announcement gifts’ in creating memories

1d | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

A flower bouquet that lights up

1d | Brands
The Axia’s straightforward exterior combines a flat nose with LED headlamps and position lights. PHOTOS: MD Abu Saeed Miad

Perodua Axia: Modest, budget-friendly and functional

2d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

US election: How will the results affect wars around the world?

US election: How will the results affect wars around the world?

1h | Videos
Bagerhat civil surgeon, who chanted 'Joy Bangla' during vaccination programme, sent on forced retirement

Bagerhat civil surgeon, who chanted 'Joy Bangla' during vaccination programme, sent on forced retirement

1h | Videos
Trump or Kamala? Where do celebrities and athletes stand?

Trump or Kamala? Where do celebrities and athletes stand?

1h | Videos
US Presidential Election: Kamala Leads to Trump's Base

US Presidential Election: Kamala Leads to Trump's Base

3h | Videos