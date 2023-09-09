Rotary Club of Chittagong Aristocrat hosts district governor's visit

Bangladesh

The Rotary Club of Chittagong Aristocrat hosted the Rotary district governor's visit on Tuesday (5 September) at the CMP Officers' Club.

During the visit, Governor Engineer Muhammad Matiur Rahman, Club President Rotarian Sadman Syka Sefa, Secretary Rotarian Md. Shamim Reza and President-Elect Rotarian S.M. Muhibur Rahman exchanged views on the club's significant projects for the 2023-2024 Rota year, rules, and other issues.

Later in the club's general meeting District First Lady Samina Islam, District General Secretary PP Mohammad Akbar Hossain, District Executive Secretary Shamsul Alam, President-Elect Rotarian SM Mohibur Rahman, IPP Rotarian Dr Joynal Abedin Muhuri, CP Rotarian Mostafa Ashraful Islam Alvi, as well as Past Presidents Rotarian Dr Kamrul Hossain, Advocate Zubair Hussain Shiblu, Architect Mohammad Mizanur Rahman, Engineer Mohammad Imran, Rotarian Md Manowarul Haque FCMA, Club Rotarians, and guests participated.

The district governor in his speech asked the president to provide an update on the Club's progress and thePresident requested the concerned Rotarians present the various welfare activities of the Club.

The district governor directed the Rotary Club of Chittagong Aristocrat to work with local clubs to undertake various initiatives for the underprivileged children of Chittagong and provide immunisation to female children. Club Rotarian Noman Bin Zahir Uddin sought the cooperation  of everyone to make approaching the signature project career fest successful and talked about various other initiatives.

Later, the club president highlighted various projects of the club including 'Home for Homeless People', 'Book Distribution to Schools and Libraries', 'Quran distribution to Mosques and Madrasahs', 'Safety Awareness Program to School College Going Students' and 'Water filter distribution to educational facilities'. Additionally, to divert children from mobile and digital devices, they were asked to take measures to both increase family ties and involve them in various sports.

 

Rotary Club of Chittagong Aristocrat / Chattogram

