Rotary Club of Chattogram Aristocrat constructs modern library at Probartak School and College

The Rotary Club of Chattogram Aristocrat completed the construction of a state-of-the-art library at Probartak School and College, underscoring its commitment to social responsibility and the development of skilled human resources to tackle the challenges of the 21st century.

Chairman of Chattogram Development Authority and freedom fighter Mohammad Yunus addressed the inauguration ceremony of the library as the chief guest on Saturday, according to a press release.

Club President Sadman Syka Sefa, Charter President Mostafa Asraful Islam Alvi, President-elect SM Muhibur Rahman, past presidents, freedom fighter Indu Nandan Dutta, the president of the Governing Body of Probartak School and College, Sri Prokash Biswas, Principal Manoj Kumar Dev, distinguished guests, school teachers, and club members were also present on the occasion.

Mohammad Yunus, in his address, lauded the Rotary Club's dedication to education and expressed his pride in participating in this noble initiative. He emphasised the importance of maintaining the momentum of such contributions to education.