ROSA 3-day kitchen, bath and Living expo to begin on 8 June

Bangladesh

TBS Report
30 May, 2023, 02:40 pm
Last modified: 30 May, 2023, 04:11 pm

Rosa's second 3-day Kitchen, Bath & Living Expo Bangladesh is set to kick off in the capital on 8 June (Thursday).

The expo will be held at the capital's International Convention Center Basundhara (ICB) from 10am to 7pm every day.

The three day event was announced during a press conferenece on Tuesday (30 May) at the Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU) by Nasimur Rahman, director of WEM Bangladesh Marketing Division.
 
Nasimur Rahman said, "Manufacturers, exporters, and suppliers of kitchen and bath accessories will have the opportunity to showcase their products and technology at the fair."
 
The fair will feature 70 brands participating from seven countries, including Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, India, Sri Lanka, the United Arab Emirates, and Bangladesh.
 
According to the press release, the event management company WEM, in collaboration with REHAB and the Interior Designers Association of Bangladesh, will organise the expo.
 

