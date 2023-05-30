ROSA 3-day kitchen, bath and Living expo to begin on 8 June

The three day event was announced during a press conferenece on Tuesday (30 May) at the Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU) by Nasimur Rahman, director of WEM Bangladesh Marketing Division.

Nasimur Rahman said, "Manufacturers, exporters, and suppliers of kitchen and bath accessories will have the opportunity to showcase their products and technology at the fair."

The fair will feature 70 brands participating from seven countries, including Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, India, Sri Lanka, the United Arab Emirates, and Bangladesh.

According to the press release, the event management company WEM, in collaboration with REHAB and the Interior Designers Association of Bangladesh, will organise the expo.