Rooppur nuke plant: PM Hasina inaugurates reactor pressure vessel installation works 

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
10 October, 2021, 11:15 am
Last modified: 10 October, 2021, 11:48 am

Related News

Rooppur nuke plant: PM Hasina inaugurates reactor pressure vessel installation works 

TBS Report 
10 October, 2021, 11:15 am
Last modified: 10 October, 2021, 11:48 am
Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant (RNPP) Project in Pabna. Photo: TBS
Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant (RNPP) Project in Pabna. Photo: TBS

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has inaugurated the reactor pressure vessel installation work in the first reactor building of the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant (RNPP).

The premier attended the ceremony virtually from her official Ganabhaban residence in Dhaka on Sunday morning.

The reactor pressure vessel is the core of a nuclear power plant where uranium will be loaded as fuel and the process of power generation will begin through fission reactions.

Bangladeshi and Russian officials at the RNPP Project had already completed all the preparations for the installation.

The nuclear power plant in Pabna that consists of two units with a capacity of 1,200MW each is the country's maiden power project of its kind.

The project's construction cost, including manpower training, amounts to Tk1.13 lakh crore and 90% of it is being funded by Russia.

The nuclear power plant will start trial production by loading fuel uranium from 2024.

Once the project is completed, the country will get a large volume of environment-friendly, low-cost and reliable electricity for a long time.  The project will help the government generate electricity without emitting carbon into the atmosphere. 

With the first concrete pouring at the project site, work on the first unit started on 30 November 2017. 

Within two years into the first concrete pouring, the construction gained momentum as the reactor support truss was installed in the design position and the third layer of the reactor building inner containment was erected at the power unit-1. 

Earlier in July this year, the sixth tier of the inner containment dome of the reactor building was installed at the power unit-1.

The metal structure has been installed in its regular place on the cylindrical part of the reactor building containment. 

At present, 22 organisations, including 14 from Russia, and 20,968 personnel are engaged in the construction. 

The project authorities have a plan to increase the workforce up to 22,105 by the end of 2021.

Professor Dr Ashoke Kumar Paul, member (Bio-Science) at Bangladesh Atomic Energy Commission, at a seminar on Tuesday said the Rooppur project will play a vital role in providing decarbonised, low-cost and reliable electricity. 

According to the Power Sector Master Plan 2016, the government has set a target to build a capacity to produce 60,000MW of electricity by 2041. Of which, 10% or 6,000MW capacity will be built through nuclear energy. 

At present, the country can generate 22,000MW of on-grid electricity.

Top News

Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant / Sheikh Hasina

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Investors jittery as input prices soar

Investors jittery as input prices soar

21h | Videos
Bangladesh: A prospective investment hub for UK

Bangladesh: A prospective investment hub for UK

2d | Videos
Mahalaya, the ceremonial invocation of Devi Durga

Mahalaya, the ceremonial invocation of Devi Durga

3d | Videos
Textile entrepreneurs to invest $2.5 billion by 2023

Textile entrepreneurs to invest $2.5 billion by 2023

3d | Videos

Most Read

1
Move afoot to bring Dhaka buses under single company 
Bangladesh

Move afoot to bring Dhaka buses under single company 

2
E-commerce scams: Now finger pointed at Foster for laundering Tk1,300cr
Economy

E-commerce scams: Now finger pointed at Foster for laundering Tk1,300cr

3
One of the richest baburchis in the country, Salam Baburchi, still opts to be hands-on and very much involved in the cooking process of his catering service. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Panorama

Meet Haji Salam Miah: The cook who popularised Basmati kacchi in Bangladesh

4
TBS Illustration
Food

Barcode: From ashes to Chattogram’s emerging food Mughal

5
India, Pakistan surpass Bangladesh in RMG export growth in EU, US markets
RMG

India, Pakistan surpass Bangladesh in RMG export growth in EU, US markets

6
Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp are down for many users
Tech

Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp are down for many users