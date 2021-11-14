Rooppur nuclear power plant staff dies in road accident

Bangladesh

TBS Report
14 November, 2021, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 14 November, 2021, 04:23 pm

Related News

Rooppur nuclear power plant staff dies in road accident

Deceased Kazi Tanvir Ahmed was an assistant manager (electric) of Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant

TBS Report
14 November, 2021, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 14 November, 2021, 04:23 pm
Representational Image
Representational Image

An official of Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant has been killed in a road accident in Kushtia on Sunday morning.

Deceased Kazi Tanvir Ahmed was an assistant manager (electric) of Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant.

Bibekananda Roy, senior information officer of the Ministry of Science and Technology, confirmed the news to The Business Standard.

The accident took place in Bheramara upazila of the district.

Minister of Science and Technology Yeafesh Osman expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of the official.

 

Top News

Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant / Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant Project Worker / Accident / road accident / Yeafesh Osman

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Foreign jobs rebound on brighter Gulf economies

Foreign jobs rebound on brighter Gulf economies

21h | Videos
A guitarist rickshaw puller

A guitarist rickshaw puller

21h | Videos
Rehana Maryam Noor: Story of an Unknown Woman

Rehana Maryam Noor: Story of an Unknown Woman

21h | Videos
Rajshahi’s Kaluhati villagers making fortune in shoe manufacturing

Rajshahi’s Kaluhati villagers making fortune in shoe manufacturing

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
Japan's SoftBank to aquire 20% stake in bKash
Economy

Japan's SoftBank to aquire 20% stake in bKash

2
A senior engineer at Neural Semiconductor Limited conducting a knowledge sharing session with newly recruited engineers. Photo: Noor A Alam
Panorama

An RMG sector giant is looking to turn Bangladesh into the next chip-making hub

3
Representational image. Photo: Reuters
Transport

No more seating service in Dhaka: Public transport owners

4
A lofty river plan to make Dhaka livable again
Bangladesh

A lofty river plan to make Dhaka livable again

5
Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Dhaka/Photo- Zia Chowdhury/TBS
Aviation

Flights suspension at Dhaka airport for 8 hours every day from Dec 9 to Mar 10

6
Radhanagar, a remote scenic village in Moulvibazar, has some 25 resorts and eco-cottages to accommodate flocks of tourists visiting every day. Photo: Kajal Hazra
Bangladesh

Moulvibazar village turns into tourism hub