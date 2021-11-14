Rooppur nuclear power plant staff dies in road accident

An official of Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant has been killed in a road accident in Kushtia on Sunday morning.

Deceased Kazi Tanvir Ahmed was an assistant manager (electric) of Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant.

Bibekananda Roy, senior information officer of the Ministry of Science and Technology, confirmed the news to The Business Standard.

The accident took place in Bheramara upazila of the district.

Minister of Science and Technology Yeafesh Osman expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of the official.