Rooppur NPP received another batch of equipment

Bangladesh

TBS Report
16 March, 2023, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 16 March, 2023, 09:43 pm

Related News

Rooppur NPP received another batch of equipment

Earlier last month, over 2,700 thousand tonnes of Russian equipment were delivered to Bangladesh on two separate vessels

TBS Report
16 March, 2023, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 16 March, 2023, 09:43 pm
Rooppur NPP received another batch of equipment

Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant received one more batch of equipment to Mongla seaport on 15 March.

A cargo ship named MV Aparajita has transported around 1,200 tonnes of industrial equipment from Russia. The equipment has already been unloaded, according to a press release. 

Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant construction site will get the equipment by March of the current year. 

"Supply of equipment will ensure the process systems are ready for flushing of safety systems with the open reactor of Power Unit 1," said Alexey Deriy, director of Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant Construction Project.

Earlier last month, over 2,700 thousand tonnes of Russian equipment were delivered to Bangladesh on two separate vessels.

Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant will be equipped with two Russian VVER-1200 reactors with a capacity of 2,400 MWe, the press release added.

Each unit will have Generation III+ Russian VVER-1200 reactors, which fully complies all the international safety requirements.
 

 

Top News

Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Plato insisted that elites inevitably collapse if they give way to their own appetites rather than restraining themselves in the interest of the public good. Photo: Collected

Want to stop the next SVB? Read more Plato

9h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Climate adaptation plans must identify the correct problem: Gawher Nayeem Wahra

12h | Panorama
First fully recycled textile fashion brand launched in Dhaka

First fully recycled textile fashion brand launched in Dhaka

12h | Mode
Fishing cat, commonly and wrongly called as Fishing tiger. Photo Adnan Azad

The fishing cat is no 'tiger'

12h | Earth

More Videos from TBS

Demand for ready-made houses is on the rise in Munshiganj

Demand for ready-made houses is on the rise in Munshiganj

4h | TBS Stories
“Aasha” Lingerie for all shapes and sizes

“Aasha” Lingerie for all shapes and sizes

5h | TBS Stories
US-Russia blame each other for drone crash

US-Russia blame each other for drone crash

2h | TBS World
Chelsea to host first-ever Open Iftar in Ramadan

Chelsea to host first-ever Open Iftar in Ramadan

49m | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
The Money Plant Link (Pvt) Ltd microbus which was transporting Tk11.25 crore of Dutch Bangla Bank today. Photo: Collected
Crime

Tk9cr recovered, 7 detained over DBBL microbus robbery: DB

2
Take a loan, buy the bank - the Southeast way
Banking

Take a loan, buy the bank - the Southeast way

3
Md Shahabuddin Alam, managing director (MD) of SA Group. Photo: UNB
Court

SA Group MD, his wife banned from leaving country

4
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Mahindra shuts its Bangladesh subsidiary

5
Metro rail may reduce the need for people to live near workplaces. Photo: TBS
Transport

Metro rail to run at full capacity on Uttara-Agargaon route from July

6
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Strong nor'wester likely on 15-19 March