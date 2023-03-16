Rooppur NPP received another batch of equipment

Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant received one more batch of equipment to Mongla seaport on 15 March.

A cargo ship named MV Aparajita has transported around 1,200 tonnes of industrial equipment from Russia. The equipment has already been unloaded, according to a press release.

Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant construction site will get the equipment by March of the current year.

"Supply of equipment will ensure the process systems are ready for flushing of safety systems with the open reactor of Power Unit 1," said Alexey Deriy, director of Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant Construction Project.

Earlier last month, over 2,700 thousand tonnes of Russian equipment were delivered to Bangladesh on two separate vessels.

Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant will be equipped with two Russian VVER-1200 reactors with a capacity of 2,400 MWe, the press release added.

Each unit will have Generation III+ Russian VVER-1200 reactors, which fully complies all the international safety requirements.

