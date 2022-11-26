Romel and Paris elected as president and secretary of DUFA Club

Rafiq Ullah Romel and TM Noorul Amin Paris have been elected as president and general secretary of the Dhaka University Friends Alliance (DUFA), a student organisation of Dhaka University of the academic year 1995-96.

DUFA held its general meeting and the first election of its executive committee on Saturday (26th November) at the group's Banani headquarters.

Manzoor E. Alam was elected as the treasurer of the alliance.

Sujan Mahmud, Sharifa Moni, Khandkar Shah Alam, Rakib Hasnat Sumon, Nahid Hossain, Mihir Lal Dey, Delwar Hossain Miraj, Shyamoli Begum, Momena Ahmed Momo, and Ishrat Jahan Shahana are the additional directors who were elected. The elected committee will function for the next two years.