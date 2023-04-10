Romanian temporary office in Dhaka relocated to its embassy in New Delhi

TBS Report
10 April, 2023, 09:45 am
Last modified: 10 April, 2023, 09:46 am

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The Romanian temporary office in Dhaka has been relocated to the Romanian Embassy in New Delhi, where it will continue to handle visa applications for Bangladeshi citizens.

Romanian authorities, in an official press release issued on Sunday (9 April), said, "We reiterate that the interview is mandatory for everyone. It will be held via video call and recorded. 

"Attending the interview represents the agreement of the candidate in this regard. Failure to hold the interview for any reason, technical or linguistic, will automatically result in the visa being rejected."

"Each application will be accompanied by an A4 sheet on which will be written the Skype ID of the agency through which the interview will be held AND individual legalised power of attorney for file submission and passport/any documents of interest.

"For the interview, agencies will need to provide a suitable room where the applicant will be alone. Also, will have to provide computer with webcam, headset and good quality internet connection," it added

It said, "Therefore, from this moment on, we will proceed to cancel all appointments made previously and delete all emails received up to and including 09.04.2023 on [email protected]."

The Romanian office asked all to follow all the below instructions to the letter in a bid to resume processing applications as soon as possible – 

  • Please write to us tomorrow, 10.04.2023, only those of you who have the files physically in New Delhi already. 
  • Starting from 11.04.2023, all the others agents that can send the files they manage, in an excel file with the following columns: agent name (person who will submit the documents), applicant name (full name), SE number, work permit number, date of work permit handover, company in Romania. All the files of an agent in one excel document. 

As per the press release, "They will be centralised according to the date of the work permit, and then the appointments will be sent by email."

The office also urged visa applicants to do their own filtering and not send lists of people who cannot attend/sustain the interview adding that the date when the files can be submitted to the Romanian Embassy in Delhi needs to be mentioned in the body of the email. 

