Romania unhappy as Bangladeshis moving to other countries: Momen

Bangladesh

UNB
16 April, 2023, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 16 April, 2023, 08:21 pm

Related News

Romania unhappy as Bangladeshis moving to other countries: Momen

UNB
16 April, 2023, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 16 April, 2023, 08:21 pm
Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen. Picture: File Photo
Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen. Picture: File Photo

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen on Sunday said Romania is "a bit displeased" as not even 10% of Bangladeshis who recently went to Romania with jobs did not continue their stay in the southeastern European country.

"From Romania, they (Bangladeshis) go to other countries like Germany and Portugal. Why should we allow Bangladeshis to come to Romania if they don't stay," he said, quoting the Romanian side, adding that it (Romania) cannot be a "springboard" for going to other countries.

He also described the situation as something unfortunate.

While responding to a question at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Momen said Romania sent a consular team upon his request and they issued visas for a good number of Bangladeshis. Some of them went to Romania with jobs in the construction sector.

Last year, a consular team from Romania stayed in Dhaka for three months and issued around 5,400 visas.

As the mission was run successfully, Momen sent a letter to his Romanian counterpart requesting him to operate another consular mission.

Romania was supposed to issue visas to more than 15,000 Bangladesh citizens from March to September this year.

Top News

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Nibir suggests you follow a simple regime for skincare and diet to ensure wellbeing. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Men's Grooming: All you need to know to be festival-ready

12h | Mode
Bata: A celebration of style

Bata: A celebration of style

12h | Mode
Photo: Mumit M/TBS

Raging Inferno: How extreme heat and habitual neglect is driving rising fire incidents

1d | Panorama
The theives chase mother birds away by blocking all but one entrance to the tree trunks. Photos: Sifat Sharker

Botanical Garden: From bird haven to haven for bird thieves

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

New market will reopen as early as possible

New market will reopen as early as possible

2h | TBS Today
We are all over

We are all over

3h | TBS Stories
Ethnic Minority New Year Celebration ‘boishu’

Ethnic Minority New Year Celebration ‘boishu’

3h | TBS Stories
what will I do?

what will I do?

4h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
No new pay scale, 20% dearness allowance proposed for FY24
Budget

No new pay scale, 20% dearness allowance proposed for FY24

2
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Man interviewed by DW detained in an unrelated case

3
Jaaz lands in trouble with Tk1 lakh offer, revises format
Splash

Jaaz lands in trouble with Tk1 lakh offer, revises format

4
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Eid holidays to begin from 19 April

5
Biman offers domestic air tickets for Tk3,000 during Eid holidays
Bangladesh

Biman offers domestic air tickets for Tk3,000 during Eid holidays

6
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Compulsory Mangal Shobhajatra cancelled in schools, colleges 