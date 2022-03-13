Romania keen to recruit workers from Bangladesh

Robert-Sorin Negoita, mayor of Bucharest's 3rd district, Romania, has expressed keen interest to recruit skilled and unskilled workers from Bangladesh.

The mayor made the remark during a meeting with the Mayor of Dhaka South City Corporation Barrister Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh at the DSCC mayor's office in Nagar Bhaban, Sunday (13 March).

Among others, Farid Ahmad, chief executive officer of the corporation; Air Commodore Sitwat Naeem, chief waste management officer; Saleh Ahmed, chief engineer; Deputy Director of Bucharest Police Victor Neagu, Bucharest City Manager Marius-Daniel Ciobica, and Romania Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce Mohammad Rafiqul Islam were also present in the meeting.

Mayor Robert Negoita said there is a need for cleaners in Bucharest, including skilled and unskilled workers, and expressed interest in meeting part of that demand from Bangladesh.

Mayor Taposh thanked him and assured him that Bangladesh will cooperate in the regard.

Earlier in the day, the Romanian official and his team paid homage to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's portrait at Dhanmondi 32. The curator of the Bangabandhu museum Nazrul Islam Khan as well as a few DSCC officials were present there.

Later, the mayor of Romania visited Bangabandhu's house and he wrote his remarks in the visitors' book in memory of Bangabandhu.

Robert Negoita arrived in Bangladesh on a five-day official visit Saturday (12 March) at the invitation of DSCC Mayor Taposh.

He is set to return to Bucharest on 17 March. Negoita is scheduled to take part in several programmes with Dhaka South during his stay.

He will also sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with his Dhaka counterpart relating to Romania being Dhaka's "sister city".

Meetings with government agencies and business organisations, including Ministry of Foreign Affairs, FBCCI, and DCCI, are also scheduled to take place.