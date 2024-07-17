Rokomari makes Dr Zafar Iqbal's books unavailable on website

Bangladesh

TBS Report
17 July, 2024, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 17 July, 2024, 02:33 pm

Related News

Rokomari makes Dr Zafar Iqbal's books unavailable on website

TBS Report
17 July, 2024, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 17 July, 2024, 02:33 pm
Screengrab taken from Rokomari&#039;s website.
Screengrab taken from Rokomari's website.

Rokomari, one of the biggest online book-selling platforms in Bangladesh has made science fiction writer Dr Zafar Iqbal's books unavailable from their website after his comments on the quota protesters. 

Rokomari authorities told the media, "Dr Zafar Iqbal's books have been made 'Not Available' on our site."

Earlier, a part of a two-page letter written by Zafar Iqbal went viral on social media. In it, he wrote, "Dhaka University is my university, my beloved university. However, I think I will never want to go to this university again. Seeing the students will remind me that they might be the 'Razakars.' 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"And as long as I live, I do not want to see the face of any Rajakar. We have only one life, why should I see Razakars again in this life?" the letter added. 

‘I will never want to go to Dhaka University again’: Dr Zafar Iqbal

Dr Zafar Iqbal's note was shared widely on Facebook on 16 July, igniting further debate and discussion among netizens and stakeholders in the ongoing quota reform movement. 

"Our beloved Jafor Iqbal Sir, a man of honor. What a smashing dialogue he presented, should never be forgotten," said a Facebook user Amin Rahman.

Another Facebook user wrote, "I never expected to witness Dr. Muhammed Zafar Iqbal transform from a hero to a villain."

Meanwhile, Books of Bengal, another book-selling platform also took a similar stance and announced that they would stop selling Dr. Muhammad Zafar Iqbal's books. 

"Like many, we grew up reading Muhammad Zafar Iqbal's writings. He instilled in us an interest in the Liberation War. But the kind of statements he has made about the quota movement and Dhaka University are unacceptable to us," reads Books of Bengal's Facebook post. 

Splash

Zafar Iqbal / Quota protest

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Just three to five minutes from Diabari Metro Station, BD Kayaking offers kayaking for friends and families. Photo: Courtesy

How to make the most of your weekend

3h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

Not for beginners: How difficult is it for foreigners to navigate Dhaka?

1d | Panorama
Donald Trump is assisted by the Secret Service after gunfire rang out during a campaign rally at the Butler Farm Show in Butler, Pennsylvania, US on 13 July.  Photo: Bloomberg 

Does Trump's second life mean a second presidential term?

2d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

The funniest makeup product names you'll ever encounter

2d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

What the police are saying about the position of the law enforcement forces in the Dhaka University campus

What the police are saying about the position of the law enforcement forces in the Dhaka University campus

34m | Videos
Dhaka University students and law enforcement agencies on drone cameras

Dhaka University students and law enforcement agencies on drone cameras

54m | Videos
Dhaka University campus is surrounded by law and order forces

Dhaka University campus is surrounded by law and order forces

1h | Videos
Students leave Chittagong University dorms following UGC notice to vacate halls

Students leave Chittagong University dorms following UGC notice to vacate halls

1h | Videos