Rokomari makes Dr Zafar Iqbal's books unavailable on website

Rokomari, one of the biggest online book-selling platforms in Bangladesh has made science fiction writer Dr Zafar Iqbal's books unavailable from their website after his comments on the quota protesters.

Rokomari authorities told the media, "Dr Zafar Iqbal's books have been made 'Not Available' on our site."

Earlier, a part of a two-page letter written by Zafar Iqbal went viral on social media. In it, he wrote, "Dhaka University is my university, my beloved university. However, I think I will never want to go to this university again. Seeing the students will remind me that they might be the 'Razakars.'

"And as long as I live, I do not want to see the face of any Rajakar. We have only one life, why should I see Razakars again in this life?" the letter added.

Dr Zafar Iqbal's note was shared widely on Facebook on 16 July, igniting further debate and discussion among netizens and stakeholders in the ongoing quota reform movement.

"Our beloved Jafor Iqbal Sir, a man of honor. What a smashing dialogue he presented, should never be forgotten," said a Facebook user Amin Rahman.

Another Facebook user wrote, "I never expected to witness Dr. Muhammed Zafar Iqbal transform from a hero to a villain."

Meanwhile, Books of Bengal, another book-selling platform also took a similar stance and announced that they would stop selling Dr. Muhammad Zafar Iqbal's books.

"Like many, we grew up reading Muhammad Zafar Iqbal's writings. He instilled in us an interest in the Liberation War. But the kind of statements he has made about the quota movement and Dhaka University are unacceptable to us," reads Books of Bengal's Facebook post.