Rokeya Uni teachers demand apology from Rangpur DC over 'sir' incident

The issue of Rangpur Deputy Commissioner Chitralekha Nazneen forcing a professor of Begum Rokeya University to address her as "sir" is not a "misunderstanding" as she reportedly treats others in the same manner, said protesting teachers of the university.

They also call on the deputy commissioner to apologise for the incident.

Mahmudul Haque, assistant professor of mass communication and journalism at the university, told The Business Standard, "The Rangpur DC should apologise to the professor. She cannot treat any citizen of the country in such a way.

"The constitution designates her as an employee of the state, and as a deputy commissioner, she is a public servant. Therefore, when a citizen visits her office, it is expected that the deputy commissioner should stand up from her chair and address the citizen 'sir'."

The Rangpur DC has been facing criticism on social media for asking Umar Farooq, an associate professor of the Accounting and Information Systems Department of Begum Rokeya University, to address her as sir.

The incident took place on 22 March when the professor went to meet with the DC to discuss a school-related matter.

Umar Farooq held a sit-in protest after the incident outside the deputy commissioner's office with his daughter around 7pm on the same day.

His colleagues and students also joined the protest against the DC.

Later, the deputy commissioner regretted and described it as a "misunderstanding".

Meanwhile, Umar Farooq stated in a Facebook post that he is not the only person who has been forced to address the Rangpur DC "sir" as she reportedly has a history of making others do the same.

He wrote that previously, DC Chitralekha Nazneen had compelled a leader of the Awami League's women's wing to address her as sir.

The Begum Rokeya University Teachers Association issued a statement on Thursday, condemning the behaviour of the DC.

In the statement, it expressed embarrassment and anger over the incident. The association vehemently condemned and protested her behaviour.

When contacted, Deputy Commissioner Chitralekha Nazneen told The Business Standard, "I am not aware of any updates regarding the incident. I prefer not to comment on the issue until I have all the details."