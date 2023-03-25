Rokeya Uni teachers demand apology from Rangpur DC over 'sir' incident

Bangladesh

TBS Report
25 March, 2023, 12:25 am
Last modified: 25 March, 2023, 12:31 am

Rokeya Uni teachers demand apology from Rangpur DC over 'sir' incident

TBS Report
25 March, 2023, 12:25 am
Last modified: 25 March, 2023, 12:31 am
Rokeya Uni teachers demand apology from Rangpur DC over &#039;sir&#039; incident

The issue of Rangpur Deputy Commissioner Chitralekha Nazneen forcing a professor of Begum Rokeya University to address her as "sir" is not a "misunderstanding" as she reportedly treats others in the same manner, said protesting teachers of the university.

They also call on the deputy commissioner to apologise for the incident.

Mahmudul Haque, assistant professor of mass communication and journalism at the university, told The Business Standard, "The Rangpur DC should apologise to the professor. She cannot treat any citizen of the country in such a way.

"The constitution designates her as an employee of the state, and as a deputy commissioner, she is a public servant. Therefore, when a citizen visits her office, it is expected that the deputy commissioner should stand up from her chair and address the citizen 'sir'."

The Rangpur DC has been facing criticism on social media for asking Umar Farooq, an associate professor of the Accounting and Information Systems Department of Begum Rokeya University, to address her as sir.

The incident took place on 22 March when the professor went to meet with the DC to discuss a school-related matter.

Umar Farooq held a sit-in protest after the incident outside the deputy commissioner's office with his daughter around 7pm on the same day.

His colleagues and students also joined the protest against the DC.

Later, the deputy commissioner regretted and described it as a "misunderstanding".

Meanwhile, Umar Farooq stated in a Facebook post that he is not the only person who has been forced to address the Rangpur DC "sir" as she reportedly has a history of making others do the same.

He wrote that previously, DC Chitralekha Nazneen had compelled a leader of the Awami League's women's wing to address her as sir.

The Begum Rokeya University Teachers Association issued a statement on Thursday, condemning the behaviour of the DC.

In the statement, it expressed embarrassment and anger over the incident. The association vehemently condemned and protested her behaviour.

When contacted, Deputy Commissioner Chitralekha Nazneen told The Business Standard, "I am not aware of any updates regarding the incident. I prefer not to comment on the issue until I have all the details."

Top News

Rangpur Deputy Commissioner / sir controversy

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

In the past few months, Shakib has also been under the media spotlight as his name came up with people involved in controversial activities in the share market. Photo: AFP

Shakib controversy: Do celebrities need to have a moral compass?

10h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Hong Kong heiress sues gallery owner over Banksy painting

12h | Splash
John Wick: Chapter 4 poster. Photo: Collected

John Wick: Chapter 4 aiming $115 million debut at global box office

13h | Splash
Sergei Mikhailovich Eisenstein. Photo: Collected

Remembering Sergei Mikhailovich Eisenstein: The pioneer of the montage

13h | Splash

More Videos from TBS

UK to send ‘depleted uranium’ shells to Ukraine

UK to send ‘depleted uranium’ shells to Ukraine

1d | TBS World
Authentic Middle Eastern and Turkish buffet for Sehri and Iftar

Authentic Middle Eastern and Turkish buffet for Sehri and Iftar

21h | TBS Food
“Bangladesh is a fantastic place to purchase”- Robert C. Dickson

“Bangladesh is a fantastic place to purchase”- Robert C. Dickson

1d | TBS Face to Face
Terrarium – A small garden in a bottle

Terrarium – A small garden in a bottle

5h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo illustration: Steph Davidson; Getty Images
Bloomberg Special

Elon Musk's global empire has made him a burning problem for Washington

2
Photo: Collected from Facebook
Bangladesh

Arav Khan under UAE police 'surveillance'

3
Sabila Nur attempts to silence critics with university transcripts
Splash

Sabila Nur attempts to silence critics with university transcripts

4
Sadeka Begum. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Sadeka's magic lamp: How a garment worker became an RMG CEO

5
Photo: Bangladesh Railway Fans&#039; Forum
Bangladesh

Bus-train collides at capital's Khilgaon on Monday night

6
Sehri, Iftar timings this year
Bangladesh

Sehri, Iftar timings this year