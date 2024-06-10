Rokebul Haque designated as next ambassador to Italy

The government has appointed ATM Rokebul Haque as the next ambassador of Bangladesh to Italy.

He will be replacing Ambassador Md Monirul Islam in this capacity, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Sunday.

Rokebul Haque, a career diplomat belonging to the 20th batch of BCS (Foreign Affairs) cadre, joined Bangladesh Foreign Service in 2001.

Currently, he is serving in the ministry as director general of South Asia Wing, a position he has been holding since August 2021. Just prior to the ongoing assignment, he was the deputy high commissioner at Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi.

In his illustrious diplomatic career, Rokebul Haque has also served in different capacities in Bangladesh missions in Islamabad, The Hague, and New York (Permanent Mission to the UN). During his stint at NYPM, he used to cover gender, human rights and other social issues like health, youth and children.

He successfully chaired and facilitated a couple of UNGA resolutions including Bangladesh's signature resolution on the Cultural of Peace.

At the Headquarters, he worked in important positions like director of the Foreign Secretary's Office as well as in wings such as Americas and Administration.

Rokebul Haque completed his Masters in Economics from the University of Dhaka.

He also undertook several professional training courses both at home and abroad.