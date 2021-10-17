Rohingyas, stranded Pakistanis exerting economic pressure on Bangladesh: PM

Bangladesh

BSS
17 October, 2021, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 17 October, 2021, 04:31 pm

"Three years have already passed after Rohingyas influx in Bangladesh and it's a burden for us," PM said

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Sketch: TBS
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Sketch: TBS

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today called the displaced Rohingyas and stranded Pakistanis as burden for Bangladesh, saying they are putting pressure on country's economy.

"Three years have already passed after Rohingyas influx in Bangladesh and it's a burden for us," she said.

The prime minister said this while newly appointed Ambassador of the Netherlands to Bangladesh Anne Gerard Van Leeuwen paid a courtesy call on her at her official Ganabhaban residence here.

She added that the Rohingyas are also destroying the environment and forest resources of Cox's Bazar.

She also talked about the stranded Pakistanis, saying, "These (Rohingyas and stranded Pakistanis) are creating economic pressure on Bangladesh."

PM's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim briefed the newsmen after the meeting.

Talking about the Rohingya issue, the Netherlands envoy apprised of his talking about the issue with the refugees and NGO activists.

He expressed his realization that the solution is rooted in sending back the Rohingyas to their native land Myanmar.

