Rohingyas shifted to Ukhiya amid conflict at Tumbru zero line

Bangladesh

TBS Report
05 February, 2023, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 05 February, 2023, 04:44 pm

Related News

Rohingyas shifted to Ukhiya amid conflict at Tumbru zero line

TBS Report
05 February, 2023, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 05 February, 2023, 04:44 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Rohingyas were evacuated from the Tumbru border of Bandarban to a transit camp at Ukhiya's Kutupalong amid continuous gunfights at the zero line.

Around 180 Rohingyas were evacuated, of whom 35 families were transferred Sunday (5 February). About 23 families are registered in different camps while 12 are unregistered, Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner Mohammed Mizanur Rahman told The Business Standard.

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

"The Rohingyas will be brought to the transit camp in phases. After proper inspection, all registered families will be sent to their respective camps. A decision on the unregistered ones will be taken soon," he said.

Some 2,970 Rohingyas of 558 families took shelter in Tumbru following the ongoing conflict between two armed organisations of the Rohingyas at the zero line of Tumbru border, the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (Arsa) and the Rohingya Solidarity Organisation (RSO).

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The Rohingya camp in Naikhongchhari upazila of Bandarban caught fire on 18 January after gunshots were fired throughout the day between the armed organisations.

Top News

Rohingya / Tumbru border

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Aarong never ceases to surprise with their vibrant ensemble perfect for Fagun looks. Photo: Courtesy

Say it with Colours

7h | Mode
Photo: Courtesy

From 'Made in Bangladesh' to 'Designed in Bangladesh'

9h | Panorama
Google must adjust to a world where content is increasingly generated by AI. Photo: Bloomberg

Google will join the AI wars, pitting LaMDA against ChatGPT

6h | Panorama
The megaproject Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant has a debt of Tk90,474 crore. Photo: Courtesy

Projects funded with debt need to be selected prudently, and implemented timely

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Lack of coordination, policy biggest problems

Lack of coordination, policy biggest problems

3h | TBS Round Table
Industries panicked about continuing stresses on profitability

Industries panicked about continuing stresses on profitability

4h | TBS Round Table
One meal at Tk 20

One meal at Tk 20

4h | TBS Stories
International award at the age of 23

International award at the age of 23

4h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Leepu realised his love for cars from a young age and for the last 40 years, he has transformed, designed and customised hundreds of cars. Photo: Collected
Panorama

'I am not crazy about cars anymore': Nizamuddin Awlia Leepu

2
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo is seen outside the headquarters building in Washington, U.S., September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo
Economy

IMF approves $4.7 billion loan for Bangladesh, calls for ambitious reforms

3
Fund cut as Dhaka's fast-track transit projects on slow spending lane
Infrastructure

Fund cut as Dhaka's fast-track transit projects on slow spending lane

4
Photo: Collected
Court

Japanese mother gets guardianship of daughters, free to leave country

5
Belal Ahmed new acting chairman of SIBL
Banking

Belal Ahmed new acting chairman of SIBL

6
Photo: Collected
Startups

ShopUp secures $30m debt financing to boost expansion, supply chain