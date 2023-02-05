Rohingyas shifted to Ukhiya amid conflict at Tumbru zero line

Rohingyas were evacuated from the Tumbru border of Bandarban to a transit camp at Ukhiya's Kutupalong amid continuous gunfights at the zero line.

Around 180 Rohingyas were evacuated, of whom 35 families were transferred Sunday (5 February). About 23 families are registered in different camps while 12 are unregistered, Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner Mohammed Mizanur Rahman told The Business Standard.

Photo: TBS

"The Rohingyas will be brought to the transit camp in phases. After proper inspection, all registered families will be sent to their respective camps. A decision on the unregistered ones will be taken soon," he said.

Some 2,970 Rohingyas of 558 families took shelter in Tumbru following the ongoing conflict between two armed organisations of the Rohingyas at the zero line of Tumbru border, the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (Arsa) and the Rohingya Solidarity Organisation (RSO).

Photo: TBS

The Rohingya camp in Naikhongchhari upazila of Bandarban caught fire on 18 January after gunshots were fired throughout the day between the armed organisations.