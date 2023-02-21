Rohingyas reiterate wish to return to their homeland 

TBS Report
21 February, 2023, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 21 February, 2023, 09:56 pm

Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh have reiterated their desire to return to Myanmar as soon as possible. 

During a rally marking the International Mother Language Day at Ukhiya camp today, Rohingya nationals also called on the international community to play a stronger role in ensuring their repatriation.

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Hundreds of Rohingyas attended the rally holding placards, festoons and banners written in Burmese to pay tribute to the martyrs of Bangladesh who fought for their mother tongue.

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

They also protested the World Food Organization (WFP)'s recent decision to reduce aid for the Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh.

