Rohingyas reiterate wish to return to their homeland
Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh have reiterated their desire to return to Myanmar as soon as possible.
During a rally marking the International Mother Language Day at Ukhiya camp today, Rohingya nationals also called on the international community to play a stronger role in ensuring their repatriation.
Hundreds of Rohingyas attended the rally holding placards, festoons and banners written in Burmese to pay tribute to the martyrs of Bangladesh who fought for their mother tongue.
They also protested the World Food Organization (WFP)'s recent decision to reduce aid for the Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh.