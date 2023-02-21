Rohingyas reiterate wish to return to their homeland 

Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh have reiterated their desire to return to Myanmar as soon as possible.

During a rally marking the International Mother Language Day at Ukhiya camp today, Rohingya nationals also called on the international community to play a stronger role in ensuring their repatriation.

Photo: TBS

Hundreds of Rohingyas attended the rally holding placards, festoons and banners written in Burmese to pay tribute to the martyrs of Bangladesh who fought for their mother tongue.

Photo: TBS

They also protested the World Food Organization (WFP)'s recent decision to reduce aid for the Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh.