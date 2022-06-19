Rohingyas creating social problems here, PM tells new Canadian envoy

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday said the Rohingyas are creating social problems in Bangladesh as many of them are engaged in drug and women trafficking.

The prime minister said this when newly appointed Canadian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Lilly Nicholls called on her at her Sangsad Bhaban office.

PM's press secretary Ihsanul Karim briefed reporters after the meeting.

The PM told the envoy that over 1.1 million Rohingyas sheltered in Bangladesh are causing a long-term problem.

"How long Bangladesh could bear such a huge burden?" she said.

She said Bangladesh is providing temporary shelter to one lakh Rohingyas on Bhasan Char Island where they get better facilities.

The high commissioner said that Canada will always support Bangladesh in this regard.

She also mentioned that her country is creating an additional fund through charity for Rohingyas.

The envoy said Canada is highly pleased to celebrate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties with Bangladesh.

She also congratulated Bangladesh on the celebration of the golden jubilee of its Independence and the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Both discussed the Russia-Ukraine War and agreed that war always causes sufferings to the people.

The envoy appreciated PM Hasina for her government's success in reducing the rate of poverty in Bangladesh.

Both said that trade and business can grow further between the two countries.

In this regard, Hasina said that she looks forward to boosting trade and investment with Canada.

In this connection she said that Large Bangladeshi diaspora in Canada is positively contributing in enhancing people- to-people contact between the two nations.

Congratulating the new envoy, the PM said that she expected that the high commissioner would play her role to strengthen existing excellent relations between the two countries.

She assured all possible support to the HC for discharging her duties in Bangladesh.

The premier said that since Bangladesh's Liberation War Canada is supporting Bangladesh.

She also mentioned that During Covid-19 Canada had been always supportive and worked closely with Bangladesh since the beginning of the pandemic.

"We have special relations with Canada," she said.

She thanked Canada for donating Covid-19 vaccines and equipment.

The prime minister appreciated Canada saying that the number of Bangladeshi students is increasing in Canadian Universities and requested the Canadian government to include Bangladesh in the Student Direct Stream programme.

Ambassador-at-large M Ziauddin and Principal Secretary Ahmad Kaikaus were present.