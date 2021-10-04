Rohingyas are being involved in drug smuggling, its alarming: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said the Rohingyas, currently staying at different refugee camps in Cox's Bazar, are being involved in drug smuggling which is alarming.

She made the remark on Monday afternoon while replying to the questions of journalists during her media briefing on her recent visit to the United States to attend the 76th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

"The issue of Rohingya crisis and its permanent solution were largely discussed at the UNGA. I hope the international community will keep pressuring Myanmar on the repatriation," the premier hoped.

She further said, "Myanmar created the Rohingya crisis and they also have a solution to it."

"For some people, rearing refugees are like business and means to save their jobs," the premier added.

The press meet began at 4pm today at her official Ganabhaban residence.

The Prime Minister paid an official visit to New York in the USA during September 19-24 to attend the 76th UNGA sessions and other high-level events.

She returned home on October 1 after visiting Washington DC from September 25 to 30.

During her stay in New York, Sheikh Hasina addressed the general debate of the 76th session of the UNGA on September 24.

She delivered her speech in Bangla following the footprint of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The Premier also attended several high-level and closed-door meetings as well as bilateral talks with head of governments, states and organizations.

She planted a tree sapling and inaugurated a bench at the UN Gardens in North Lawn of UN Headquarters in honour of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on September 20, marking his birth centenary.