Rohingya youth shot dead in Cox’s Bazar

Bangladesh

UNB
11 November, 2024, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 11 November, 2024, 01:04 pm

Rohingya youth shot dead in Cox’s Bazar

Unidentified men gunned down a Rohingya youth at a camp in Teknaf upazila of Cox's Bazar, said police today (11 November).

The attack occurred on yesterday night (10 November).

The deceased was Mohammad Jubayer, 28, son of Mohammad Amin of C-5 Block at Nayapara registered Rohingya camp in Hnilla union under the upazila.

Quoting locals, Teknaf model police station's Officer-in-Charge Gias Uddin said the criminals opened fire on Jubayer when he was chatting with neighbours nearby his residence around 8pm.

The gunmen fired desperately when locals were trying to resist them, he said.

The injured youth was rushed to Teknaf Upazila Health Complex where physicians declared him dead upon arrival, the OC said.

The attackers could not be identified immediately, he said, adding dispute over establishing dominance among rival groups might have led to the killing.

