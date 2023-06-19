Rohingya youth dies during clash between ARSA, RSO

An 18-year-old Rohingya man was shot and killed in a reported clash between the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA) and Rohingya Solidarity Organisation (RSO) at a camp in Ukhiya of Cox's Bazar on Monday.

The deceased Imam Hossain, son of Siraj Hossain of No 10 Rohingya camp in Ukhiya, however, was not involved in the clash.

Sheikh Mohammad Ali, officer-in-charge of Ukhiya Police Station, said, "Members of the ARSA and RSO, equipped with arms, engaged in a gunfight at camp number 8 around 8am. The groups exchanged 20-25 rounds of bullets.

"At one stage, Imam was caught in the line of fire and sustained bullet injuries."

He was taken to a local hospital where the doctors declared him dead, he added.

The body was sent to the Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsy, said the officer.