Rohingya youth dies from being electrocuted

A Rohingya youth died from being electrocuted in Cox's Bazar's Ukhiya on Saturday (17 June).

Confirming the incident, Ukhiya police station Officer-in-Charge Sheikh Mohammad Ali told The Business Standard, "Body of the deceased, Mohammad Hares, of Kutupalong's Rohingya camp, has been taken to the police station.

"It will be handed over to his relatives after post-mortem and other legal processes are done," he added.

According to his relatives, Hares was electrocuted when he touched a cable while charging the battery of an easybike.

Locals found him and took him to the Kutupalong MSF Hospital where on-duty doctors declared him dead.