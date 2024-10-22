Rohingya woman among 3 detained at Jashore frontier

The Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) detained three women, including a Rohingya, while they were illegally entering India through Masila border in Chaugacha upazila of Jashore.

BGB Jashore Battalion Commander Lt Col Saifullah Siddiqui said a team of the BGB detained three women while they were trying to enter India illegally through Masila border at about 1:45am.

The detainees were identified as Rashida Akhtar, 27, a Rohingya, Sapna Akhtar, 25, of Abhaynagar Upazila of Jashore and Rita Akhter, 24, of Bandar Upazila of Narayanganj district.

They have been handed over to Chaugacha Police Station. A case was filed in this connection.