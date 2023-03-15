Rohingya volunteer shot dead in Ukhiya

A Rohingya volunteer named Abdur Rashid has died after being shot by an unidentified assailant in refugee camp No 9 in Ukhiya.

The deceased Rashid was the son of Abul Bashar of camp No 8 in Kutupalong, Ukhiya. He used to work as a volunteer, confirmed Additional DIG Syed Harun Ar Rashid, captain of the 14 Armed Police Battalion.

He said that a few assilants shot Rashid around 8am on Wednesday(15 March) and fled. He was rescued and taken to the hospital, where the doctor declared him dead.

Sheikh Mohammad Ali, OC of Ukhiya police station, said that the body has been sent to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital for post-mortem examination. The matter is being investigated.