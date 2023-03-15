Rohingya volunteer shot dead in Ukhiya

Bangladesh

TBS Report
15 March, 2023, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 15 March, 2023, 03:11 pm

Related News

Rohingya volunteer shot dead in Ukhiya

TBS Report
15 March, 2023, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 15 March, 2023, 03:11 pm
Rohingya volunteer shot dead in Ukhiya

A Rohingya volunteer named Abdur Rashid has died after being shot by an unidentified assailant in refugee camp No 9 in Ukhiya.

The deceased Rashid was the son of Abul Bashar of camp No 8 in Kutupalong, Ukhiya. He used to work as a volunteer, confirmed Additional DIG Syed Harun Ar Rashid, captain of the 14 Armed Police Battalion.

He said that a few assilants shot Rashid around 8am on Wednesday(15 March) and fled. He was rescued and taken to the hospital, where the doctor declared him dead.

Sheikh Mohammad Ali, OC of Ukhiya police station, said that the body has been sent to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital for post-mortem examination. The matter is being investigated.

Top News

Rohingya / shot dead

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Founded on approximately 10 katha of land on the banks of the Dhanu River, there are 65 arots in Balikhola where hundreds of fishermen with dozens of trawlers come to sell their fish. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Inside the morning rush in Balikhola, the 150-year-old market for freshwater fish

2h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Why we need to ensure diversity in the workplace

6h | Pursuit
Anyone from any background and any age bracket can apply for Project Code boot camp as long as they are eager to learn to code. But applicants have to pass a lengthy but ‘necessary’ admission process to get enrolled. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Project Code: Bridging the gap between industry and academia

7h | Pursuit
Attendees were given Sayan&#039;s book, ‘Startup As I Saw It’. Photo: Courtesy

Sayan Chakraborty inspires young minds at Army-IBA startup session

6h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Talk to the plants, stay healthy

Talk to the plants, stay healthy

1h | TBS Science
General knowledge"Nawab Sirajuddaula"

General knowledge"Nawab Sirajuddaula"

5h | Videos
A big passion for scale model cars

A big passion for scale model cars

22h | TBS Stories
Akash, the mastermind behind the money robbery, was arrested

Akash, the mastermind behind the money robbery, was arrested

19h | TBS Today

Most Read

1
The Money Plant Link (Pvt) Ltd microbus which was transporting Tk11.25 crore of Dutch Bangla Bank today. Photo: Collected
Crime

Tk9cr recovered, 7 detained over DBBL microbus robbery: DB

2
Photo: Zia Chowdhury
Bangladesh

Expecting mother searches for husband missing since Gulistan blast

3
The flame of grit and passion burns bright
Sponsored

The flame of grit and passion burns bright

4
Metro rail may reduce the need for people to live near workplaces. Photo: TBS
Transport

Metro rail to run at full capacity on Uttara-Agargaon route from July

5
Take a loan, buy the bank - the Southeast way
Banking

Take a loan, buy the bank - the Southeast way

6
The trials and triumphs of a single mother 
Panorama

The trials and triumphs of a single mother 