Rohingya teenager shot dead by miscreants in Ukhiya refugee camp

Bangladesh

TBS Report
23 August, 2023, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 23 August, 2023, 03:24 pm

Related News

Rohingya teenager shot dead by miscreants in Ukhiya refugee camp

TBS Report
23 August, 2023, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 23 August, 2023, 03:24 pm
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Representational Image. Photo: Collected

A Rohingya teenager was shot dead by miscreants in a refugee camp in Ukhiya, Cox's Bazar last night.

"The incident took place in A-block of Balukhali 8-West Rohingya shelter camp of Ukhia upazila on Tuesday (22 August). The deceased Mohammad Yusuf, 13 is the son of Hamid Hossain of B-Block of Balukhali 8-West Rohingya Shelter Camp," Ukhia police station Officer-in-Charge Sheikh Mohammad Ali told The Business Standard. 

Citing locals, the police said some children and teenagers were chatting on the road in front of the PHD Hospital in A-Block of Balukhali 8-West Rohingya Shelter Camp, Mohammad Yusuf was among them. At one point, a group of miscreants fired on Yusuf and ran away. Later the locals rescued him and took him to a nearby clinic. At that time, the doctor on duty at the hospital declared him dead.

Police said he was murdered on suspicion of being a source of another armed terrorist group.

The body has been sent to the Cox's Bazar District Sadar Hospital morgue for post-mortem.

Top News

Rohingya / Ukhiya Camp

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

How cohesive are the bricks of BRICS to shake the US-led global order?

How cohesive are the bricks of BRICS to shake the US-led global order?

6h | Panorama
The Bhumijo app can be used to digitally pay for the toilet services. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Bhumijo: The enterprise building and spreading public toilets across the country

4h | Panorama
High-concept furniture designers are coming up with creative ways to create decor that are not only environmentally-friendly, but also beautiful. Photo: HT

5 sustainable furniture trends reshaping interior design in 2023

1d | Habitat
England&#039;s Rachel Daly and Georgia Stanway celebrate during the penalty shootout. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023, England v Nigeria, 7 August, 2023. Photo: REUTERS

Women's football is just starting to roar

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

India aims historic south pole Moon landing

India aims historic south pole Moon landing

1h | TBS World
Arisha suffers from rare 'Gaucher Disease'

Arisha suffers from rare 'Gaucher Disease'

5h | TBS Stories
Women footballers lag far behind men in terms of money and exposure

Women footballers lag far behind men in terms of money and exposure

21h | TBS SPORTS
Ex-PM Thaksin jailed on return to Thailand after 15 years in exile

Ex-PM Thaksin jailed on return to Thailand after 15 years in exile

19h | TBS World

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

3
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

4
Unutilised lands under flyovers, BRT in Dhaka cause Tk21,000cr annual loss: Study
Infrastructure

Unutilised lands under flyovers, BRT in Dhaka cause Tk21,000cr annual loss: Study

5
Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years
Economy

Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years

6
Dhaka North Chief Heat Officer Bushra infected with Covid-19
Bangladesh

Dhaka North Chief Heat Officer Bushra infected with Covid-19