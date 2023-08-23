Rohingya teenager shot dead by miscreants in Ukhiya refugee camp

A Rohingya teenager was shot dead by miscreants in a refugee camp in Ukhiya, Cox's Bazar last night.

"The incident took place in A-block of Balukhali 8-West Rohingya shelter camp of Ukhia upazila on Tuesday (22 August). The deceased Mohammad Yusuf, 13 is the son of Hamid Hossain of B-Block of Balukhali 8-West Rohingya Shelter Camp," Ukhia police station Officer-in-Charge Sheikh Mohammad Ali told The Business Standard.

Citing locals, the police said some children and teenagers were chatting on the road in front of the PHD Hospital in A-Block of Balukhali 8-West Rohingya Shelter Camp, Mohammad Yusuf was among them. At one point, a group of miscreants fired on Yusuf and ran away. Later the locals rescued him and took him to a nearby clinic. At that time, the doctor on duty at the hospital declared him dead.

Police said he was murdered on suspicion of being a source of another armed terrorist group.

The body has been sent to the Cox's Bazar District Sadar Hospital morgue for post-mortem.