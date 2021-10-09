Rohingya repatriation depends on role of Myanmar, intl community: Experts

TBS Report
09 October, 2021, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 09 October, 2021, 08:41 pm

Security experts think that the recent murder of Rohingya leader Mohibullah will not affect Rohingya repatriation

The recent murder of Rohingya leader Mohibullah will not affect Rohingya repatriation, which depends much on the role of Myanmar and the global community.

International relations and security experts made the comments during a webinar, titled "The challenges of Rohingya repatriation" on Saturday.

They also said the relocation of Rohingyas to Bhasan Char might have given Myanmar and the west a wrong message. Perhaps they are thinking that Bangladesh is sheltering the Rohingyas permanently, which is not the case.

It is now important to talk with the European Union and do the needful to help the Rohingyas get their rights back, the experts said.

They also advised the government to stay alert on possible unrest in the camps following the murder of Rohingya leader Mohibullah. The experts fear that intelligence agencies of Myanmar or other countries might be active in the camps.

Dr Imtiaz Ahmed, Professor of International Relations and Director, Centre for Genocide Studies at the University of Dhaka said, "I do not think there is any connection between Rohingya repatriation and the murder of Mohibullah.

Dr Imtiaz also said, "We should talk with the European Union. As the military, currently in power in Myanmar are weak, this should be leveraged. China, Japan and India are supporting Myanmar. We should talk to Japan and India and try to convince them that they should de-couple the Rohingyas in the interest of their security."

Rohingyas are scattered in 19 countries across the world. Dr Imtiaz recommended talks with those countries.

Md Touhid Hossain, former Foreign Secretary of Bangladesh said, "There are millions of young people in the Rohingya camps. You have to think about how to use them. Career-oriented education is essential for them."

He said that Rohingyas will not return to Myanmar unless they are forced to. And that is not happening. The Rohingya youths are likely to get involved in various criminal activities including militancy. For this, we should think of getting them to work and keep a close watch.

Abu Murshed Chowdhury, Co-Chairman, NGO forum, CoxsBazar said, "40% of Rohingyas living in Bangladesh are young. If we can make them self-reliant by training them on handicrafts, they will be able to contribute to the country's economy and also use it when they return to Myanmar. This will not force them to resort to militancy or any other violent activities."

Security analyst Brigadier (retd) Dr M Sakhawat Hossain, human rights activist Nur Khan and co-chairman of NGO Forum Abu Murshed Chowdhury also spoke at the webinar conducted by SGRA Chief Executive Amir Khasru.

