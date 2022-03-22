Rohingya repatriation: Dhaka detects 'lack of goodwill' in Myanmar's list

Rohingya refugees sit on wooden benches of a navy vessel on their way to the Bhasan Char island in Noakhali district, Bangladesh, December 29, 2020. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain/File Photo

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen has said Myanmar needs to be "more sensitive" in making verified list of Rohingyas for repatriation noting that the list of 700 Rohingyas looks flawed.

Bangladesh urged Myanmar to make the list without breaking any family or village because the Rohingyas will not feel encouraged to return to Rakhine if their families or villages are broken.

While talking to reporters at his office, Dr Momen said the list (700 people) given by the Myanmar is being scrutinised as Dhaka sees lack of goodwill in preparing the list.

Asked about the tripartite effects – Bangladesh, Myanmar and China – to expedite the Rohingya repatriation, the foreign minister said the effects are still ongoing.

He said the Myanmar side sent congratulatory letters to Bangladesh President, Prime Minister and Foreign Minister ahead of the Independence Day.

The letters contain positive sentiments as they seek improved relations with Bangladesh, Momen said.

The foreign minister said the Rohingya issue is not the responsibility of Bangladesh, it is the responsibility of global leaders.

Stepping back without resolving the crisis means not fulfilling the responsibilities of humanity properly, he said.