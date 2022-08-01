Rohingya miscreants kidnap 4 in Teknaf, demand ransom

Bangladesh

TBS Report
01 August, 2022, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 01 August, 2022, 12:56 pm

Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Representational Image. Photo: Collected

Rohingya miscreants have reportedly kidnapped four people including two teenagers from Cox's Bazar's Teknaf area in two separate incidents on Friday and Sunday.

The kidnappers are now demanding ransom, claimed Baharchhara Union Chairman Amjad Hossain.

Amjad Hossain said that among those abducted, two persons - named Mohammad Ilyas, 35, and Mohammad Syed, 65, - were taken hostage at gunpoint around 11am on Sunday (31 July) when they set out for jhum cultivation in Baharchara.

Two other teenagers - Mohammad Mubinul, 15, and Mohammad Noor, 16, - were abducted by Rohingya miscreants from their home in Noakhaliapara village of Baharchara Union around 11pm on Friday, added the chairman.

He also said that they are demanding Tk100,000 from the parents of the two teenagers to let them go.

Chairman Amjad also said that local residents in the area are living in fear. Police have been informed about the matter, he added.

No complaint has been filed in this regard, said Teknaf police station OC Md Hafizur Rahman.

Still, three teams of police are separately conducting rescue operations in different areas of the hill, he added.

