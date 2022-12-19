Rohingya miscreants abduct 8 Bangladeshis in Teknaf

Eight Bangladeshis, who went fishing in a canal in Teknaf upazila of Cox's Bazar, have been kidnapped by Rohingya miscreants.

The incident took place when a group of local people went fishing in Banirchhara canal located in the upazila's Baharchhara union on Sunday afternoon, Teknaf police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Md Abdul Halim confirmed quoting the families of the victims.

"Masked Rohingya terrorists held them hostage by wielding weapons and took them to the mountains," the OC added.

The eight abductees are Mohammad Ullah, son of Rashid Ahmad; Mustafa Kamal and Karim Ullah, both sons of Syed Amir, Md Ridwan, son of Mumtaz Mia, Salim Ullah, son of Rustam Ali; Nurul Haque, son of Quader Hussain; Nurul Absar, son of Rashid Ahmed; Nur Mohammad, son of Nurul Haque. All hail from Teknaf's Baharchhara Union.

Meanwhile, Habib Ullah, brother of two abductees Mustafa and Karim, reported that the kidnappers have demanded Tk3 lakh as ransom over the phone.

In this regard, Baharchhara police investigation centre Inspector Moshiur Rahman said efforts are underway to rescue the group. Meanwhile, police are investigating the incident, the details of which will be available later.

