Rohingya man killed in ARSA-RSO gunfight in Ukhiya camp

UNB
20 November, 2023, 09:00 am
Last modified: 20 November, 2023, 09:01 am

A general view image of the Rohingya camp at Cox&#039;s Bazar.
A general view image of the Rohingya camp at Cox's Bazar.

A Rohingya man was killed in a gunfight between two groups of terrorists over establishing supremacy at Ukhiya Rohingya Camp no 3 in Cox's Bazar on Sunday evening. 

The deceased was identified as Syed Amin, a resident of Ukhiya Camp no 3.

Quoting locals, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Ukhiya Police Station Md Shamim Hossain said there was a gunfight between members of the rival armed groups ARSA and RSO of Myanmar, over establishing supremacy within the community.

"One person was killed in their firing. Later, a team of APBN reached the spot but the miscreants fled," he added.

The body has been sent to Cox's Bazar District Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsy. 

A case is being prepared in this regard, said the officer.

